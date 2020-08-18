You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man killed in shooting outside Tucson motel
featured

Police: Man killed in shooting outside Tucson motel

Shooting victim found on South Osborne Avenue near West 22nd Street, Tucson police say

  • Updated

Tucson Fire EMT's and paramedics ended life-saving efforts on a man shot near 22nd St. and Interstate 10 on August 18, 2020. Tucson Police is investigating the shooting.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A man in his early 30s died Tuesday morning in a shooting at a motel parking lot along Interstate 10 in Tucson, police said.

The shooting occurred at Motel 6 at 1010 S. Freeway, but police were called to South Olson Avenue near West 22nd Street after the victim's friend tried to drive him to a hospital, then gave up and called 911 for help, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man, who died at the scene, he said. The victim's identify is not being released until next of kin are notified.

Dugan said police believe other people at the motel know what led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

Tucson Police officers outside a room at the Motel 6, 1010 S Freeway, on August 18, 2020. Investigators were looking into a link between activity at the motel and a fatal shooting near 22nd St. and Interstate 10.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News