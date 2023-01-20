 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Marana teen arrested after making school threat

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 15-year-old Marana High School student was arrested after making a threatening statement toward a local elementary school.

On Friday morning, Marana police responded to the high school in reference to a student who was making a threat involving Roadrunner Elementary School. Officers found the student, who admitted to making the threatening statement, but meant it to be taken as a joke, police said.

Police established that there was no immediate threat and arrested the student on suspicion of disrupting an educational institution.

“Please continue to speak with your children about the seriousness of making statements, via social media, text messaging, etc. about schools and weapons, threats, or anything else that may cause alarm or concern for the safety of students and staff within our schools,” Marana police said in a Facebook post.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

