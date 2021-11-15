Police release the names of 3 of the 4 men killed at a Tucson party

The names of three men killed in a shooting at a mobile home community on Tucson’s southwest side early Sunday morning were released Monday.

Tucson Police confirmed Juan Jose Martinez, 18, Manuel Adolfo Vazquez, 22 and Luis Vazquez, 24, were killed in the shooting. Police are withholding the name of a 20-year-old man killed at the scene, pending notification of family.

Police responded to multiple calls from neighbors at 12:45 a.m. after gunfire erupted at the park on West Ajo Way near South Mission Road, TPD said.

Investigators learned that a party was taking place in a mobile home at 1655 W. Ajo Way. There was an altercation between guests, and one person involved left the residence.

According to witnesses, that person returned an hour later accompanied by others. Another confrontation ensued, this time ending in gunfire.

Police noted the homeowner was not injured during the shooting, but another guest sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and there are no other suspects being sought. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Tucson Police or call 88-CRIME.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.