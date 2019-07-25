Two suspects are on the loose after two successful carjackings in Tucson Thursday afternoon, police say.
The suspects fled on foot from officers after crashing the second stolen vehicle on East Second Street at North Fourth Avenue, according to Officer Ray Smith, a Tucson police spokesman.
The first carjacking was reported around 2:30 p.m. That vehicle was involved in a crash and the suspects attempted to steal another vehicle but were unsuccessful.
They were successful in their third attempt, stealing the vehicle from a victim before crashing and fleeing the scene, Smith said.
No one was injured in the carjacking attempts.
A description of the suspects has yet to be released.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.