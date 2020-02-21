Police: Sierra Vista man faces sexual assault, child molestation charges

A Sierra Vista man was arrested Thursday after police say he molested and sexually assaulted a child.

David Britton Bowser, 42, was booked into Cochise County Jail Thursday and is facing charges including sexual assault, child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated driving under the influence, the Sierra Vista Police Deprtment said in a news release.

In August 2019, a girl younger than 15 walked into a gas station on Arizona Highway 92 and asked the store clerk to help her get away from Bowser, who had taken her there.

The girl reported a sex crime may have occurred. Bowser was the girl's grandmother's live-in boyfriend, and the girl had been spending time at her grandmother's apartment while her parents were out of town, police said.

Sierra Vista Police Department officers found Bowser in his vehicle and noticed he showed signs of drunkenness. Police later determined Bowser's blood alcohol content was .245, more than three times the legal limit.

Recent crime lab DNA results established probable cause to arrest Bowser, police said.

Sierra Vista police are asking anyone with information connected to the investigation to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.