Police: Tucson man who pointed gun at Walmart employee facing assault charge
  • Updated

Surveillance photo shows a man pointing a gun inside the Sahuarita Walmart.

 Sahuarita Police Department

A Tucson man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he pointed a gun at a Walmart employee inside the store, Sahuarita police said. 

Kurt Adams, 38, of Tucson is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Kurt Adams, 38, was arrested at his Tucson residence Wednesday, Feb. 24, and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Adams was identified with the help from tips from the public, the department said in a news release.

On Monday, police said a man got into a verbal altercation with an employee at the Walmart in Sahuarita, 18680 S. Nogales Highway, and pointed a gun at the employee. The man put the gun away and was escorted off the property. No one was injured, police said.

 

