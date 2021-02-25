Police: Tucson man who pointed gun at Walmart employee facing assault charge

A Tucson man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he pointed a gun at a Walmart employee inside the store, Sahuarita police said.

Kurt Adams, 38, was arrested at his Tucson residence Wednesday, Feb. 24, and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Adams was identified with the help from tips from the public, the department said in a news release.

On Monday, police said a man got into a verbal altercation with an employee at the Walmart in Sahuarita, 18680 S. Nogales Highway, and pointed a gun at the employee. The man put the gun away and was escorted off the property. No one was injured, police said.