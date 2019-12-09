Jessica Beem

A man was fatally stabbed  Sunday night on Tucson's north side, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Prince Road for a report of a stabbing. Officers found Frank Wise, 39, inside the home with an obvious stab wound to his chest, according to a Tucson Police Department news release. 

Officers began rendering aid until Tucson Fire officials arrived and took over medical treatment, but Wise was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after, the department said. 

Officials found witnesses and the suspect, Jessica Been, 38, at the home. Detectives determined Beem and Wise had been dating on and off for more than a year and the couple had a history of domestic violence. 

Wise did not live with Beem, the news release said, but she and her roommate brought Wise to their home, where police detectives say Beem grabbed a knife and for unknown reasons stabbed Wise in the chest. 

Beem's roommate was in the home when the stabbing occurred, the news release said. She immediately began rendering aid and called 911. A relative of the roommate was also in the home when police arrived. 

Detectives booked Beem into Pima County Jail for one count of second degree murder, the news release said. 

Tucson Police Department detectives are continuing the investigation. 

