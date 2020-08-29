Police: UA employee injured in attack at main campus student union

A University of Arizona employee was attacked by two men at the Student Union Memorial Center Saturday, police say.
At 8:10 a.m., UA police officers responded to the aggravated assault, finding the injured employee inside a building.
The employee told officers the men came out of a locked room and attacked them with an "edged weapon," a police news release said.
They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe both suspects are college-aged men. One is believed to have blonde hair and last seen wearing a red shirt and basketball-style shorts.
The other college-aged man was last seen wearing a gray tank top and jogging pants.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call UAPD at (520) 621-8273. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the tip line at (520) 621-8477.
