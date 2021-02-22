Police: University of Arizona student argued with occupants of car before fatal shooting

The University of Arizona student killed in a shooting on campus argued with someone in a red Cadillac just before being shot late Saturday, Tucson police said.
The slain student was identified as Forrest Beckett Keys, 20, a sophomore majoring in communications and who was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Tucson police said Keys was walking home around 11 p.m. when a red or maroon Cadillac sedan passed by. An "argument ensued for reasons unknown," police said, and soon after gunshots were fired. Keys was located by UA police at the Cherry Avenue Garage near McKale Center with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a 2006-2011 Cadillac DTS. Anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.
"My hope is that justice will be swift and we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family and most importantly, his family, his friends," President Robert C. Robbins said Monday during the university's virtual weekly briefing.
The Tucson Police Department has taken over the investigation, TPD spokesman Richard Gradillas said.
Gradillas said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting but there is no immediate danger to the public.
"It was an isolated incident," Gradillas said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.
"We encourage people that have any information to please call 88-CRIME and report that either to 88-CRIME or the Tucson Police Department or to the UAPD. We'll work tirelessly to help identify those responsible for this tragedy," said UA police Chief Brian Seastone, who participated in the weekly briefing with Robbins.
The University of Arizona has several resources to help the UA community cope with tragedies. Students and employees can reach out to the Dean of Students Office, Employee Assistance Counseling, or Counseling and Psych services, which offer 24/7 counseling at 520-621-3334.
Seastone said campus police patrols will be increased in the coming days, particularly around the vaccination site on the mall.
The university has been in touch with the Keys family, Robbins said.