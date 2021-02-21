 Skip to main content
Police: University of Arizona student killed in on-campus shooting
top story

Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A University of Arizona student was killed in a shooting on campus late Saturday, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., the University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Cherry Avenue Garage near McKale Center, according to a letter from UA President Robert C. Robbins sent to the UA community.

Officers found a student with gunshot wounds. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department also responded to the incident and has taken over the investigation, TPD spokesman Richard Gradillas said.

Gradillas said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting but there is no immediate danger to the public.

"It was an isolated incident," Gradillas said, adding that police don't believe the suspect is out targeting college students. 

He said police are investigating a backstory that led to a fight between the suspect and victim. 

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

The University of Arizona has several resources to help the UA community cope with tragedies. Students and employees can reach out to the Dean of Students Office, Employee Assistance Counseling, or Counseling and Psych services, which offer 24/7 counseling at 520-621-3334

No other information about the incident was available.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

