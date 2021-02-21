Police: University of Arizona student killed in on-campus shooting

A University of Arizona student was killed in a shooting on campus late Saturday, officials said.

Around 11 p.m., the University of Arizona Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the Cherry Avenue Garage near McKale Center, according to a letter from UA President Robert C. Robbins sent to the UA community.

Officers found a student with gunshot wounds. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tucson Police Department also responded to the incident and has taken over the investigation, TPD spokesman Richard Gradillas said.

Gradillas said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting but there is no immediate danger to the public.

"It was an isolated incident," Gradillas said, adding that police don't believe the suspect is out targeting college students.

He said police are investigating a backstory that led to a fight between the suspect and victim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.