Officers closed a road in Tucson's north side due to a shooting, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.  

West Glenn Street from North Stone Avenue to North Fontana Avenue is currently closed while officers investigate, the department said on Twitter

No other information was available at this time.  

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.  

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports