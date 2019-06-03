Officers closed a road in Tucson's north side due to a shooting, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting.
West Glenn Street from North Stone Avenue to North Fontana Avenue is currently closed while officers investigate, the department said on Twitter.
No other information was available at this time.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 3, 2019
Road closures at W Glenn St at N Stone Ave through W Glenn St and N Fontana Ave.
Please stay out of the area while officers investigate a shooting in the area where no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/LFyMtcZgOF