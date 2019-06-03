West Glenn Street reopened after an almost 2-hour closure, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers closed the road in Tucson's north side around 4 p.m. Monday due to a shooting, according to the department.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting.
West Glenn Street from North Stone Avenue to North Fontana Avenuewas closed while officers investigated, the department said on Twitter.
No other information was available at this time.
🚨🚧TRAFFIC UPDATE🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 4, 2019
West Glenn St and North Stone Ave is now open for normal traffic. https://t.co/fD8dWiiKZf