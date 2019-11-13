A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run rollover crash involving three vehicles in midtown Tucson, officials say.
Tucson police officers shut down eastbound and westbound 22nd Street from South Wilmot to South Craycroft roads for a few hours due to the crash. The road has reopened
Officers located the driver that fled shortly after the crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m., said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
No one is in custody as of 2:20 p.m., Magos said.
A man in a separate vehicle also suffered minor injuries, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.