lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have shut down both north and southbound traffic on South Wilmot and East Stella roads due to a single vehicle collision.

The vehicle crashed into a pole, according to a Tucson Police Department tweet.

There are no life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time. 

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara