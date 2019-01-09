Tucson police have shut down both north and southbound traffic on South Wilmot and East Stella roads due to a single vehicle collision.
The vehicle crashed into a pole, according to a Tucson Police Department tweet.
There are no life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert 🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 9, 2019
North and southbound traffic on S. Wilmot is shutdown at E. Stella Rd due to a single vehicle collision into a pole. Non-Life threatening injuries sustained. The road will be closed until crews can stabilize the pole. pic.twitter.com/NgX0WEcp8z