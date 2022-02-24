Prison inmate dies in Tucson after testing positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Tucson has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

On Feb. 12, Benedict Shaw, 54, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts, a press release from the Bureau of Prisons said.

Shaw had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18 and placed in medical isolation, the press release said. He was converted to a status of recovered following the completion of medical isolation and presenting with no symptoms on Jan. 26.

According to the press release, Shaw had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Shaw was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to a 540-month sentence for sexual exploitation of children, distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, the press release said. Shaw had been in custody at USP since December 5, 2014.