 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prison inmate dies in Tucson after testing positive for COVID-19
alert

Prison inmate dies in Tucson after testing positive for COVID-19

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Tucson has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

On Feb. 12, Benedict Shaw, 54, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts, a press release from the Bureau of Prisons said.

Shaw had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18 and placed in medical isolation, the press release said. He was converted to a status of recovered following the completion of medical isolation and presenting with no symptoms on Jan. 26.

According to the press release, Shaw had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

Shaw was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to a 540-month sentence for sexual exploitation of children, distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors and possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, the press release said. Shaw had been in custody at USP since December 5, 2014.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you can do to help the people of Ukraine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News