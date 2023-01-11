 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prison inmate from Tucson dead after being found with sheet around neck

Matt York / The Associated Press 2009

An inmate at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Eyman has died after he was found with a sheet tied around his neck on Tuesday.

Prison staff found George Morando, 46, unresponsive in his housing unit with a cloth sheet tied around his neck, a news release from Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said. Morando was taken to the Florence Hospital alive but was unconscious when he left the prison.

Morando was later pronounced dead at the hospital due to asphyxiation to the brain, the news release said. An investigation is being conducted by criminal investigators with the prisons department.

Morando was sent to prison in 2007 after he was sentenced in Pima County for second-degree murder and unlawful imprisonment, the news release said.

According to a previous story published by the Arizona Daily Star, Morando was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he killed Mary Garcia, his girlfriend, by throwing her off a bridge.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. 

