A prohibited possessor from San Diego was sentenced to prison last month for selling firearms and ammunition in Southern Arizona.
On Aug. 27, Joshua Pratchard, 38, was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison after he previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release.
Between January and June, 2018, Pratchard traveled to Southern Arizona where he sold two firearms and approximately five hundred rounds of ammunition to someone, the release said. The firearms he sold included a short-barreled rifle and a silencer.
When he was arrested, agents also found a short-barreled rifle, an AR 15-type rifle, silencer, a .45 caliber pistol and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his car.
He was convicted of possessing eight firearms and around 1,464 rounds of ammunition, the release said.
In addition to his prison sentence, Pratchard will serve five years of probation and two years of supervised release.