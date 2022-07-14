Prominent Tucson surgeon killed in crash

The chair of neurosurgery at the University of Arizona was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Tucson's south side, officials say.

Dr. Justin Schultz Cetas, 51 was riding a black 2021 BMW R18 motorcycle in a northbound lane of South Kino Parkway just after 1 p.m. when he collided with a tow truck, Tucson police said in a news release.

Cetas smashed into the side of a 2005 Ford F650 tow truck as it turned left out of a business driveway, police said.

Cetas, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

“On behalf of everyone at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson and Banner – University Medicine, we would like to express our most sincere sympathies to Dr. Cetas’ family and loved ones,” Michael M.I. Abecassis, the dean of the College of Medicine and Josuha Lee, the Physician Executive at Banner University Medicine Center said in a joint statement Thursday afternoon.

“We are all deeply saddened by this sudden and tragic event that is so difficult to process, as we come together to grieve his passing. Dr. Cetas was an alumnus of the college and a talented neurosurgeon who dedicated his life to caring for others. He was also a skilled educator, respected researcher, trusted colleague and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.”

Cetas was named chair of neurosurgery in July 2021, according to the UArizona Health Sciences website. He was UA graduate who earned his doctorate in neuroscience and medical degree at the UA College of Medicine.

Cetas became an associate professor in 2016 and served as the department’s residency program director since 2017.

He returned to Tucson to lead the neurosurgery department from Oregon Health and Science University, where he was an associate professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery and chief of neurosurgery at the Veterans Affairs Portland Health Care System in Portland, Ore.

Tuson police say the driver of the tow truck immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Failing to yield while making a left turn has been determined to have been the major contributing factor in the crash, police said. No charges or citations have been issued. The investigation continues.