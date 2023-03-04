Pima County Attorney Laura Conover responded to Friday's mistrial in her office's prosecution of Christopher Clements by saying a new trial will be ordered.

Jurors deadlocked in the trial of Clements, 41, on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2012 death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis, they told Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner after two days of deliberations. He declared a mistrial.

"At this point, a new trial date will be ordered, and a new jury will have to be chosen to decide the matter. Our thoughts tonight are with the Celis and Gonzalez families," said the statement Friday evening from Conover's office.

The other family the statement referred to is that of Maribel Gonzalez. The 13-year-old Tucson girl was killed in 2014 by Clements, according to a separate jury's verdict last year in a successful prosecution by Conover's office against the convicted sex offender.

In that case, Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison for first-degree murder and to another 17 years for kidnapping, which will be served consecutively.

There was no immediate reaction to Friday's hung jury from Isabel Celis' family members, who were not present in the courtroom when the mistrial was announced.

Isabel's father, mother and brother testified about the morning in April 2012 that she went missing from her Tucson bedroom.

Clements' defense attorneys argued to the jury that Sergio Celis, Isabel’s father, was to blame in her death, although he was never charged and testified he had nothing to do with it, and although Clements led authorities to Isabel’s remains in a desert area five years after she went missing.

Defense attorneys pointed to a lack of physical evidence, with no fingerprints or DNA connecting Clements to Isabel’s disappearance or death.

Prosecutors told jurors the circumstantial evidence was "overwhelming," including internet searches on Clements’ computer, tracking records showing his cell phone movements, and the fact he knew where her body was.

The trial lasted 10 days and the state called 26 witnesses. The defense called four witnesses; Clements did not take the stand.

Marner set a court hearing for March 27 on the status of the case.

