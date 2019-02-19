Prosecutors in Santa Cruz County court filed their intent to seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused of killing an officer in Nogales, Arizona, last year.
David Ernesto Murillo, 28, is accused of killing Nogales Police Officer Jesus Cordova near Villa’s Market in Nogales, Ariz., in April 2018. Police said the shooting came during a series of carjackings.
Murillo is facing 39 felony counts, ranging from murder to impersonating a peace officer.
Murillo has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 25.