Prosecutors will not seek charges against former Tucson police officers over in-custody death

Pima County prosecutors will not pursue charges against three former Tucson police officers who resigned over the in-custody death of a 27-year-old man earlier this year.
In an statement released Monday, Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall said her office has "determined there is insufficient evidence to charge the officers with a crime."
The officers involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Carlos Adrian Ingram-Lopez on April 21 were previously identified as Jonathan Jackson, Samuel Routledge and Ryan Starbuck. The letter prosecutors sent to police Chief Chris Magnus listed a fourth person, Officer Jerin Stoor, who is described as being a current police officer.
The narrative description in the letter said Stoor was another officer at the scene who helped restrain Ingram-Lopez's legs when he was being handcuffed while on the ground. The letter said Stoor, other than using his body weight to restrain Ingram-Lopez's feet for a few moments, the officer had no significant contact with Ingram-Lopez.
LaWall's office released a copy of the letter sent to Magnus and said prosecutors would have no further comment. The letter said the charges considered were assault, unlawful imprisonment, and reckless manslaughter or negligent homicide.
Ingram-Lopez died April 21 on the floor of his grandmother’s garage. She had called 911 saying he was running around naked and acting erratically.
Police body cam video recorded a 10-plus minute encounter in which officers restrained Ingram-Lopez in handcuffs and kept him on his stomach.
Once, early on in the struggle, Ingram-Lopez stated “I can’t breathe,” before falling silent, the video shows.
Suspects detained on the ground in handcuffs are supposed to be kept on their side in the recovery position under TPD policy — one of several rules broken by three police officers during the incident, an internal investigation by TPD showed.
The three officers, who were allowed to remain on duty after the incident, resigned when faced with termination action.
The case has received widespread attention in Tucson and elsewhere since June when police belatedly notified the city council and released video footage of the incident two months after it occurred.
The Pima County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Ingram-Lopez’ death was “undetermined.” The cause of death was attributed to “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint” with an enlarged heart as a “significant contributing condition.”
The prosecutors' letter to the police chief said that Ingram-Lopez had a large amount of cocaine in his system, and that an pharmacology expert who reviewed the autopsy said the levels of the drug in his system resulted in "a toxic cocaine-induced delirium."
The family recently paid for a second autopsy that suggested police may have caused the death — but stopped short of issuing a new cause of death.
Instead, the second autopsy found the death was “most consistent with” suffocation. Three Pima County medical examiners, including one who conducted Ingram-Lopez's autopsy, said those findings are "flawed," the letter states.
Ingram-Lopez's family has filed a multi-million-dollar claim against the city and the three former police officers.
The county attorney's letter said Deputy County Attorney Rick Unklesbay and Chief Trial Counsel Nicol Green conducted the investigation and consulted with LaWall, Chief Deputy Amelia Cramer and Chief Criminal Deputy David Berkman.
"We only address whether sufficient admissible evidence exists to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed under Arizona law, and whether there is sufficient evidence to support the filing of criminal charges in connection with the death," the letter states.
Prosecutors said the officers were not criminally responsible for assault or unlawful imprisonment, because their conduct in restraining, handcuffing and detaining Ingram-Lopez is justified under Arizona law. The officers did not "strike, punch, kick or choke Mr. Ingram-Lopez, and there is no evidence of any specific injury inflicted by any of the officers," the letter states.
In reviewing whether to charge the officers with negligent or reckless homicide, prosecutors would have to prove the officers disregarded or failed to perceive a "substantial" risk of death to Ingram-Lopez.
The letter states the officers at the very least failed to "perceive the risk of death" of Ingram-Lopez, but that charging them with negligent homicide or reckless manslaughter requires "proof that the suspect's conduct actually 'caused the death of another person.'"
"Here, there is insufficient evidence that the officers' conduct caused Mr. Ingram-Lopez's death. To the extent there is a suspicion that the officers' conduct may have been a factor resulting in Mr. Ingram-Lopez' death, mere suspicion, however reasonable, is insufficient. There must me proof beyond a reasonable doubt that it was their conduct that caused Mr. Ingram-Lopez' death.'
