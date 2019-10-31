crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Authorities are asking for help identifying a possible suspect in a shooting that left a woman seriously injured in Tucson Sept. 30. 

At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Palo Verde Road and Alvernon Way. They found an injured woman, who was taken to a hospital with "potentially" life-threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a newer model, dark-colored Dodge vehicle. Video surveillance captured a vehicle matching the description shortly before the shooting occurred, the department said.

The vehicle was captured on surveillance shortly before the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

