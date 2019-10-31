Authorities are asking for help identifying a possible suspect in a shooting that left a woman seriously injured in Tucson Sept. 30.
At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Palo Verde Road and Alvernon Way. They found an injured woman, who was taken to a hospital with "potentially" life-threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a newer model, dark-colored Dodge vehicle. Video surveillance captured a vehicle matching the description shortly before the shooting occurred, the department said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.