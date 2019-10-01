lights and sirens
A Pueblo High School student was arrested Tuesday in connection with a threat via social media against the school, police said.

The teenage student faces a felony charge of disrupting an educational facility, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

Additional Tucson police and Tucson Unified School District school safety officers were on campus and patrolling the area as a precaution after a parent alerted them to a possible threat Sunday night.

The threat came in the form of a Snapchat post, said TUSD spokeswoman Karla Escamilla.

Escamilla added that the school was operating on a soft lockdown, which means officials closed the campus so no one new could enter as classes continued as normal.

Rincon High School was also on a soft lockdown for a few minutes Tuesday before being cleared, Escamilla said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

