A Pueblo High School student was arrested Tuesday in connection with a threat via social media against the school, police said.
The teenage student faces a felony charge of disrupting an educational facility, said Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.
Additional Tucson police and Tucson Unified School District school safety officers were on campus and patrolling the area as a precaution after a parent alerted them to a possible threat Sunday night.
The threat came in the form of a Snapchat post, said TUSD spokeswoman Karla Escamilla.
Escamilla added that the school was operating on a soft lockdown, which means officials closed the campus so no one new could enter as classes continued as normal.
Rincon High School was also on a soft lockdown for a few minutes Tuesday before being cleared, Escamilla said.
The investigation is ongoing.