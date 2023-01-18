 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reality cop show focuses on case of 2 abducted Tucson siblings

Nearly five years since their disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released new age progression photos of two siblings who authorities said were abducted by their noncustodial parents in Tucson.

Kahmila Ramirez, now 5, and Luis Ramirez, now 10, were last seen in Tucson on May 4, 2018. According to a story previously published by the Arizona Daily Star, the then 6-month-old girl and the then 5-year-old boy were abducted by their parents, Luis Ramirez, 30, and Andrea Ramirez, 28, authorities at the time said.

The couple reportedly abducted the children during a supervised visit at Silverlake Park that was overseen by a contract case aide working for the state Department of Child Safety, the Star reported. Police say Luis assaulted the case aide, threatened her with a Taser and tied her to a tree at the park.

The couple was previously arraigned on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which did not involve their children, the Star reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the children may still be in the area or they may have traveled to Mexico. The car the couple was accused of taking was found in Nogales, near the Arizona-Sonora border, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

On Jan. 14, the children were featured during a segment for “On Patrol: Live,” which aired on the Reelz network. During the segment, the siblings’ aunt, Erika Ramirez, said the last that she heard is that they crossed into Mexico.

Erika, who sought out “On Patrol: Live” in order to bring attention to the case, told the interviewer she missed the children. At the time of the abduction, the children were under Erika’s care.

“Come home, that’s all I can say at this point,” Erika said during the segment. “We just keep hope alive that we are going to see the children again.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

