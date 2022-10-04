Records: Deputies called several times to Tucson home where woman found dead

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he killed his mother, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, deputies were sent to the 2300 block of West Diamond Street, near North La Cholla Boulevard and West Curtis Road, for a report that a man's mother had died.

Deputies found an unresponsive woman with signs of trauma. The victim was identified as Deborah Williams, 71. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation led to the arrest of Nicholas Salisbury, 33, Deborah’s son.

According to the interim complaint filed in court, sheriff's detectives found blood on Salisbury's hands and feet along with scratches and bruises. Williams also had bruises on her head and face. Detectives also found blood in the living room.

Deputies had responded to Williams/Salisbury's residence for domestic violence reports on several occasions, court records said.

Detectives also interviewed neighbors who said they saw Williams with bruising in the past and have heard yelling coming from their residence.

Williams is facing a charge of second-degree murder and was booked into the Pima County jail.