Cochise County Sheriff's Office

Sierra Vista police officers arrested a registered level two sex offender for impersonating a law enforcement officer around the city, officials say.

Kenneth Hall, 32, was arrested Tuesday to face charges of impersonating a peace officer, stalking and tampering with evidence stemming from a Dec. 14 investigation.

Investigating a report about Hall, detectives found he portrayed himself as a law enforcement officer to numerous individuals at a local business, a press release said. Detectives also discovered Hall posed as an officer when meeting participants from an online game group at different locations in Sierra Vista.

A search of his home and vehicle led detectives to evidence of the crimes Hall is accused of, the press release said.

Hall was in compliance with his sex offender requirements when arrested. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1