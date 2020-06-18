Registered sex offender arrested in Los Angeles in connection with Tucson woman's death

Authorities have arrested a registered sex offender with a lengthy prison record in connection with the slaying of a woman found dead in her Tucson apartment in May, officials said.
Dante T. Edden, 44, was arrested in Los Angeles in the death of Monique Leon, 28, at an apartment at 2650 N. Oracle Road, near West Glenn Street, Tucson police said in a news release.
Officers were called May 21 to the apartment by Leon's live-in boyfriend who had returned from work and found her unresponsive.
Three of her young children were also inside the home when she was found. They were uninjured, police said.
Detectives learned that several days prior to her death Leon had allowed an acquaintance to temporarily live with her and her family.
Detectives identified the man as Edden. An arrest warrant was issued for him for first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and theft of property, police said.
On Wednesday, June 17, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. marshals located Edden in the city. He was taken into custody without incident. Edden is being held in the Los Angeles County jail and is awaiting extradition.
Edden is classified as a Level 3 sex offender in the Arizona's online registry. Level 3 is considered the highest risk of re-offending. His last known address on the registry was listed as the area of East Grant and North Country Club roads although he was listed as being homeless in the registry.
Edden has a lengthy prison record out of Mohave County dating from 1997 to his last conviction in 2008.
He was sentenced to prison for aggravated assault, sex abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, attempted aggravated assault, domestic violence, and attempted molestation of a child, online records show.
