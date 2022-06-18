Report: Migrant stabbed to death by Border Patrol agent in Douglas

A migrant was stabbed to death by a Border Patrol agent in Cochise County last month, according to an autopsy report.

Abigail Roman Aguilar, 32, from Chiapas, Mexico, suffered stab wounds to the chest and blunt force injuries, the autopsy report from the Pima County Examiner’s Office said. Aguilar’s cause of death was ultimately determined to be due to sharp force injuries and the manner of the death was ruled a homicide.

On May 24, Aguilar was admitted to the Copper Queen Community Hospital in Douglas with face and lip injuries following a barb wire incident while running from the United States Border Patrol, the autopsy report said. After he was discharged from the hospital, he was reportedly involved in an altercation with a Border Patrol agent, who ultimately stabbed Aguilar with a knife.

The name of the agent has not been released. According to a Border Patrol statement, the incident is under investigation by the FBI. It is also under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and will be presented to the CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board at the conclusion of the review.

The Consulate of Mexico in Douglas demanded an exhaustive investigation into the incident to clarify the facts and hold the agent accountable, if appropriate, according to a previous Arizona Daily Star story.

The Mexican Consulate was also in touch with Aguilar’s family to help return his remains to Mexico, the Star story said.

Contact reporter Jamie Donnelly at jdonnelly@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

