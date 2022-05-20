Reward for arson fire that destroyed Marana homes up to $15K

A reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a dozen new homes under construction in Marana and damaged two others is now up to $15,000.

The Arizona Advisory Committee on Arson Prevention and the Arizona Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigating is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of anyone on arson related charges.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Marana Police Department, the Northwest Fire District and the Pima County Attorney’s Office also offered a $5,000 reward for information on the arson investigation.

On May 13 at 11:30 p.m., the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire responded to a structure fire in the area of 11300 North Leopard Gecko Terrace, west of Interstate 10 and Avra Valley Road.

Northwest fire said it took crews 20 minutes to bring the fire under control and 3½ hours to completely extinguish the fire.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

