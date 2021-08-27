Reward offered for information about homicide on Tucson's west side

88-CRIME is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a homicide that happened on Tucson's west side on July 31.

The reward is up to $2,500, according to a 88-CRIME flyer.

Trevor Gene Ladd, 37, was found by officers in the 500 block of North Iroquois Avenue, near St. Mary's and Silverbell roads, with serious injuries after being assaulted. He was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, police said.

Detectives believe Ladd was involved in a physical fight with an unknown person in the street.

Those with information are urged to contact 88-CRIME. Tips can be submitted anonymously.