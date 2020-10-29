Reward offered for information on illegal killings of foxes north of Tucson

A man is being sought for the illegal killing of one or more foxes in the mountains north of Tucson, authorities said.
The state's wildlife management agency is offering a reward of up to $1,250 for information leading to an arrest in the nighttime shooting incidents at Peppersauce Campground on the north side of the Catalina Mountains.
The shootings occurred two nights in a row on Oct. 16 and 17 near Rice Peak Road, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release.
The man, who was driving a newer white Dodge pickup, used a predator call device to lure the foxes, the agency said. He then killed at least one using a semi-automatic rifle outfitted with a suppressor, which reduces flash and gun noise.
"This was the act of a criminal," said Raul Vega, a Game and Fish supervisor in the Tucson area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Game and Fish at 1-800-352-0700 and cite report number 20-003437.
The maximum penalty for illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also be imposed.
