Reward offered for information on illegal killings of foxes north of Tucson
Reward offered for information on illegal killings of foxes north of Tucson

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who illegally killed several foxes in Peppersauce Campground.

A man is being sought for the illegal killing of one or more foxes in the mountains north of Tucson, authorities said.

The state's wildlife management agency is offering a reward of up to $1,250 for information leading to an arrest in the nighttime shooting incidents at Peppersauce Campground on the north side of the Catalina Mountains.

The shootings occurred two nights in a row on Oct. 16 and 17 near Rice Peak Road, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

The man, who was driving a newer white Dodge pickup, used a predator call device to lure the foxes, the agency said. He then killed at least one using a semi-automatic rifle outfitted with a suppressor, which reduces flash and gun noise.

"This was the act of a criminal," said Raul Vega, a Game and Fish supervisor in the Tucson area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Game and Fish at 1-800-352-0700 and cite report number 20-003437.

The maximum penalty for illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also be imposed.

