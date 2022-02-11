Romance scams are soaring in Arizona, FBI warns in Valentine message

The holiday for sweethearts has prompted a warning from law enforcement about a growing wave of online romance scams in Arizona.

The FBI's Phoenix branch, which also covers Tucson, is marking Valentine's Day with an advisory about the scheme — also known as catfishing — in which swindlers with fake social media profiles try to lure victims into love relationships in hopes of stealing their money and personal information.

About 650 Arizona residents fell victim last year to what the FBI classifies as “romance/confidence scams,” agency data show.

The total includes both romance scams and other fraud schemes that toy with people's affections, such as one in which grandparents receive fictitious demands for money to bail a grandchild out of jail.

Together, the Arizona victims lost a total of almost $21 million last year, a 75% increase over 2020 when total losses were around $12 million, the data show.