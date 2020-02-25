Saguaro National Park asks for help identifying break-in suspects

Saguaro National Park officials are asking for help identifying two people of interest in recent break-ins.

Park officials say multiple break-ins happened at Sandero-Esperanza and Valley View trailheads between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., February 7, in the west district of Saguaro National Park.

Two men in their 20s were seen in the area when the break-ins happened, National Park Service officials said in a news release.

In two incidents, a small object was used to break vehicles’ windows and items were stolen from the passenger compartment, park officials said.

The two men are believed to be driving a dark gray Ford Taurus with tinted windows and a white license plate on the front. They were seen carrying a selfie stick while looking into parked vehicles, officials said.

One man is described around 230 pounds with short black hair and a rectangular tattoo on his outer left wrist. The other man is about 180 pounds with short black hair and a distinct white pigmentation on his hands and face, officials said.

The National Park Service is asking anyone with information to call or text 888-653-0009, where you can remain anonymous.

Park officials are reminding visitors to not leave valuable items visible in an unattended vehicle and to make sure cars are locked before they head to the trails.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

