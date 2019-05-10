A Sahuarita man called police after seeing a news story about himself surreptitiously video taping underneath a woman's dress, officials said.
Sahuarita Police responded to the Fry's Marketplace at 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. on May 7 because a woman reported she was being followed by an unknown man who was using his cell phone to secretly record a video from underneath her skirt, according to a press release from Sgt. Michael Falquez, a Sahuarita Police Department spokesman.
Two days later, 34-year-old Kelvin Kirby Jr. called police because he saw himself in a news story about the incident, Falquez says. After additional investigation, Kirby was booked into Pima County jail on one count of felony voyeurism.
Anyone who has additional information can call 88-CRIME or the Sahuarita Police tip line at 344-7847.