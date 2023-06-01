A man linked to a domestic violence case was arrested Friday following a confrontation with police, the Sahuarita police say.

Louis Trujillo was confronted by officers just after 9 a.m. Friday as they responded to a domestic violence call in the 600 block of Calle Tolmo, a news release Thursday from the Sahuarita Police Department said.

Officers determined Trujillo had violated the conditions of his release following a prior arrest and jail booking, the release said.

Trujillo resisted arrest, then ran away, police said.

A Taser and pepper spray were used in the effort by officers to handcuff Trujillo, police said in the release.

Trujillo was booked into the Pima County jail after being checked for abrasions and medically released, police said.

No officers were injured.

Trujillo was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, a class 6 felony. He also was booked on suspicion of disorderly conduct, threats and intimidation, interfering with judicial proceedings and aggravated domestic violence, a class five felony.