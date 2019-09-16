Scott Christopher Higgins

 Sahuarita Police Department

A Sahuarita man was arrested Monday on suspicion of 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, officials said. 

The Sahuarita Police Department arrested Scott Christopher Higgins, 52, Monday, the department said in a news release. 

The department was serving a search warrant in the 15000 block of Theodore Roosevelt Way in reference to child pornography.

Detectives found several electronic devices with downloaded images of young children. 

Anyone with information about this crime can call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

