Sahuarita man faces sexual conduct with a minor charges

John James Baker, 31.

 Courtesy of the Sahuarita Police Department

Sahuarita Police has arrested a man in connection to a sexual conduct with a minor investigation on Thursday.

John James Baker, 31, was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of sexual abuse, surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming and recording and giving liquor to an underage person, police said.

On July 28, Sahuarita Police detectives conducted an investigative follow-up on allegations of sexual assault and executed a search warrant at Baker’s residence near the 80 block of West Camino Rancho Quito, police said. During the search of the home, multiple items of evidentiary value were seized.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call 911 or (520) 344-7000. People can also contact their tip line at (520) 445-7847.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

