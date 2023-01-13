Sahuarita man tells 911 he 'murdered my wife' before killing self, police say

A Sahuarita man called police to tell them he murdered his wife, before killing himself, officials say.

On Jan. 12, Sahuarita police officers received a 911 call about a homicide in the 1300 block of West Via Cerro Colorado, northwest of Interstate 19 and West Sahuarita Road. Upon arriving, they found Janet Johnson, 82, and Mark Johnson, 78, dead at the scene, police said.

Mark reportedly shot Janet, called 911 and told dispatchers he “murdered my wife.” He then took his own life, police said.

According to police, they did not have any prior responses to their residence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sahuarita police at 911, (520) 344-7000 or on the tip line at (520) 445-7864.