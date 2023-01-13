 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sahuarita man tells 911 he 'murdered my wife' before killing self, police say

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Sahuarita man called police to tell them he murdered his wife, before killing himself, officials say.

On Jan. 12, Sahuarita police officers received a 911 call about a homicide in the 1300 block of West Via Cerro Colorado, northwest of Interstate 19 and West Sahuarita Road. Upon arriving, they found Janet Johnson, 82, and Mark Johnson, 78, dead at the scene, police said.

Mark reportedly shot Janet, called 911 and told dispatchers he “murdered my wife.” He then took his own life, police said.

According to police, they did not have any prior responses to their residence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sahuarita police at 911, (520) 344-7000 or on the tip line at (520) 445-7864.

A Silver Alert is a statewide alert for missing adults with cognitive difficulties. Here’s how most states handle Silver Alerts and help find the missing person(s).

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal prosecutors accuse Proud Boys of plotting, instigating the Jan. 6th Capitol attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News