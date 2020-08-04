Sahuarita police: Arrests made in more than year old homicide case

Two people were arrested this week in connection with a January 2019 homicide in Sahuarita, officials said.

On Jan. 26, 2019, two people were shot in the 2200 block of E. Sahuarita Road and transported to the hospital, the Sahuarita Police Department said in a news release. One of the shooting victims, Manuel Bojorquez, died.

Sahuarita police arrested William Anthony Lira, 28, on Monday and Manuel Robles Monreal, 25, Tuesday in connection with the shooting, the department said. The two suspects, both from Tucson were booked into Pima County Jail where they will face first-degree murder charges, police said.

Police said others are expected to be charged in the case and the suspects do not pose a threat to the public.

The Sahuarita Police Department wasassisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.