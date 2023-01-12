 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sahuarita police investigating apparent murder-suicide at residence

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Sahuarita Police Department said the deaths of two people in a home are believed to be a murder-suicide.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers received a 911 call about a homicide in the 1300 block of West Via Cerro Colorado, northwest of Interstate 19 and West Sahuarita Road.

Upon entering the residence, officers found two individuals with signs of trauma, police said.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said it appears that the incident is a murder-suicide. There is no danger to the public and no persons are being sought.

Police did not release the names of the deceased individuals on Thursday, pending notification of their relatives.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sahuarita police at 911, (520) 344-7000 or on the tip line at (520) 445-7864.

People are also reading…

An AMBER alert is used by law enforcement to notify the public about missing children who might have been abducted. An AMBER Alert is only used for the most serious child abduction cases, when authorities believe a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. The goal of an AMBER Alert is to add millions of extra eyes and ears to help in the safe return of the child and apprehension of the abductor. Here’s how an AMBER alert is used in the recovery of missing children.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I'll try my luck’: Haitians flock for passports hoping to reach US under new program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News