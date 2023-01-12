Sahuarita police investigating apparent murder-suicide at residence

The Sahuarita Police Department said the deaths of two people in a home are believed to be a murder-suicide.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, officers received a 911 call about a homicide in the 1300 block of West Via Cerro Colorado, northwest of Interstate 19 and West Sahuarita Road.

Upon entering the residence, officers found two individuals with signs of trauma, police said.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said it appears that the incident is a murder-suicide. There is no danger to the public and no persons are being sought.

Police did not release the names of the deceased individuals on Thursday, pending notification of their relatives.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sahuarita police at 911, (520) 344-7000 or on the tip line at (520) 445-7864.