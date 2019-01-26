Two people have been shot in an apparent home invasion, Sahuarita police say.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road, west of South Nogales Highway, Lt. Sam Almodova, a department spokesman said in a news release.
Details of the shooting and the two victims were not immediately available Saturday morning.
The investigation so far shows, "multiple Spanish-speaking males entered the home with multiple firearms and fired shots," the release said.
The gunmen had their faces covered.