Police Sirens

Two people have been shot in an apparent home invasion, Sahuarita police say.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road, west of South Nogales Highway, Lt. Sam Almodova, a department spokesman said in a news release.

Details of the shooting and the two victims were not immediately available Saturday morning.

The investigation so far shows, "multiple Spanish-speaking males entered the home with multiple firearms and fired shots," the release said.

The gunmen had their faces covered.

