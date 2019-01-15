A man accused of sexual conduct with a minor is still on the run after his wife was arrested for alleged child abuse this week, police say.
Sahuarita police detectives are searching for David Clark, 35, after being called to a domestic disturbance at a Green Valley home Jan. 9.
The investigation led to allegations of possible child abuse and domestic violence and detectives obtained arrest warrants for David Clark and his wife Stephanie Clark, police said.
David Clark is described as a six-foot-tall man weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a blue or silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan with the license plate CAJ6116, the news release said.
Stephanie Clark, 32, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on two counts of child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse. She has since been released, a Sahuarita police news release said.
Anyone with information about David Clark's location is asked to call 911, the Sahuarita police tip line at (520) 445-7847 or 88-CRIME.