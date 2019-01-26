One of the two people shot in an apparent home invasion has died, Sahuarita police said Saturday night.
The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road, west of South Nogales Highway, Lt. Sam Almodova, a department spokesman said in a news release.
The second victim was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.
Details of the shooting and the two victims have not been released as of Saturday night.
The investigation so far shows, "multiple Spanish-speaking males entered the home with multiple firearms and fired shots," the release said.
The gunmen had their faces covered.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 to speak with an on duty officer or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.