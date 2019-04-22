A Scottish man who previously pleaded guilty to molesting four boys in Pima County in 2014 was sentenced to 42.5 years in prison on Monday.
Jordan Kemlo, 22, was convicted on March 11 of five felony counts, including continuous sexual abuse of a child and attempted sexual conduct with a minor under 15, for crimes he committed when he was 17.
Kemlo molested the children when he was in Tucson visiting family from February to May 2014, according to court documents. After he returned to Scotland, a victim, who was under 14 years old at the time, said Kemlo had sexually abused him several times a week for two months. Police later discovered Kemlo had sexually abused three other boys during his visit to Tucson.
On Monday, state prosecutor April Holley asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence in the case, asking him to consider the emotional impact on the children and their families as well as the young age of the victims.
Public defender Katherine Daubert asked the judge for leniency, saying Kemlo had undergone treatment while in prison in Scotland, had taken responsibility for his actions and was remorseful.
Pima County Judge Jeffrey Bergin chose a mid-range sentence, which is followed by lifetime probation.
Kemlo was extradited from Scotland to the United States in February 2018. He had previously spent time in a Scottish prison for molesting a 6-year-old boy when Kemlo was 14, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.