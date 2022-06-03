 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Search continues for driver who smashed pickup truck into a Tucson Circle K

Tucson Police are looking for a driver who reportedly used a stolen truck to ram through the doors of an eastside Circle K, causing over $10,000 in damage. 

On April 22, the driver of a stolen blue pickup truck rammed through the locked doors of a Circle K, located at 1909 S. Craycroft Road, and stole merchandise, a register and an employee’s purse, police said.

The truck was later found after it crashed into another vehicle nearby, but the driver fled, police said. The truck was stolen in Benson, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News