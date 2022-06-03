Search continues for driver who smashed pickup truck into a Tucson Circle K

Tucson Police are looking for a driver who reportedly used a stolen truck to ram through the doors of an eastside Circle K, causing over $10,000 in damage.

On April 22, the driver of a stolen blue pickup truck rammed through the locked doors of a Circle K, located at 1909 S. Craycroft Road, and stole merchandise, a register and an employee’s purse, police said.

The truck was later found after it crashed into another vehicle nearby, but the driver fled, police said. The truck was stolen in Benson, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

