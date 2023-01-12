 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Second grand jury votes to not indict ex-Tucson police officer in shooting

A second grand jury has declined to indict a former Tucson police officer on a manslaughter charge after he shot and killed a man in a mobility scooter last year.

On Wednesday, the second grand jury returned a no bill vote regarding Ryan Remington’s case. Last month, Superior Court Judge Danelle Liwski ordered the indictment be returned to the grand jury after Remington’s attorneys’ Mike Storie and Natasha Wrae, challenged the indictment over misleading statements in a report read to the grand jury that previously indicted Remington.

In August, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced Remington’s indictment at a press conference. When asked about the second grand jury’s decision, the Pima County Attorney’s Office provided a statement from Conover: “Victim notification is our focus and top priority at this time, as the matter continues under our review.”

In November 2021, Remington was working off-duty security at a Walmart store on Tucson’s south side when he confronted Richard Lee Richards, 61, about a stolen toolbox and threatening a store employee.

Richards continued to head through the Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots as Remington and another officer followed him, yelling at him to stop as he approached the Lowe’s garden section entrance. Remington then fired his gun, striking Richards nine times and killing him.

Remington was later fired from the Tucson Police Department following the shooting.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

