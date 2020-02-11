3 sentenced for roles in toddler's 2016 abuse-related death

Three people were sentenced Monday in connection to the death of a toddler nearly four years ago.

Adam Mada was 20 months old in March 2016 when he was found unresponsive in a trailer in Three Points, west of Tucson. An autopsy showed an assortment of abuse-related injuries.

Six people were charged in connection with Adam's death.

On Monday three people in the case were each sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years' probation, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a Superior Court spokeswoman. They were: Leticia Henderson, Adam's maternal grandmother; Ambrioso Pavon, her husband; and Leticia Elizabeth Henderson, the toddler's aunt and foster caregiver.

Alejandra Campas, the toddler's mother, failed to appear for her Jan. 13 sentencing for child abuse. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, LoGalbo said.

Leticia Elizabeth Henderson's jail time was suspended. All but three days of Leticia Henderson and Pavon's jail sentence was suspended.

Two more defendants in the case — Maria Annette Alvarez, 25, and Erick Torres Henry, 26 — were sentenced in March to 2.5 years in prison.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

