A sergeant at the Pima County jail has been arrested following a fraud investigation, officials say.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department launched a criminal investigation On Jan. 23, against Stephen Perko into an allegation he was defrauding the department, the agency said Thursday in a news release

The probe showed Perko was falsifying military orders and his timecard, the release said.

Perko was booked into the Pima County jail on Wednesday on suspicion of fraudulent schemes, the agency said.

Last month, Ricardo Garcia, a sergeant in the school resource unit, was also arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker at a house party.

He was charged on suspicion of one count of sexual assault and was fired from the department.