'Several' victims in shooting in Catalina area north of Tucson
alert top story

'Several' victims in shooting in Catalina area north of Tucson

  • Updated

A hostage negotiator confers with SWAT personnel during a shooting and hostage situation at 3900 E. Coronado Sunset Drive in Catalina on June 4, 2021.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident where several people were shot in the Catalina area north of Tucson on Friday morning.

Details are limited but the sheriff's department said the incident took place near the intersection of East Coronado Sunset Drive and North Coronado View Road.

The suspect at one point was barricaded, the agency said.

An update said there were "several victims at this time. We are in the process of identifying the people involved and investigating the circumstances surrounding these events."

The department is urging the public to stay away from this area for now.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can call 911, the agency said.

